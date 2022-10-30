– During a recent Q&A edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the WWE Tag Team Title belt designs and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on his favorite WWE Tag Team Title belt design: “I would say my favorite belt design is the first-ever WWE Tag Team titles that we won and the ones that were circulating in the late 90s, and early 2000s I love those. I didn’t like whenever they switched to the blue and red belts of the SmackDown tag belts. You know, I love those classic Tag Team Titles because those are the ones, when we were huge fans, we really loved wrestling and we dreamed about having those and then we ultimately won them, which was so super cool.”

His thoughts on the current Raw and SmackDown tag team title belts: “The blue and red World Tag Team Championship, I thought that was a step back from the other titles, you know, especially the ones that preceded them, the tag titles before them look really, really nice. I think it was a step backward.”