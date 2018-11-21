Matt Hardy Thinks His ECW Title Run Was Underrated, Recalls Funny Moment With Justin Gabriel

– Matt Hardy spoke with Ringside Collectibles for a new interview and reflected on his ECW Championship run, plus more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his ECW Championship action figure: “This figure is a very friendly reminder of this title being the toughest that I ever had to travel with. After you’ve been a wrestler for a while, it is fun to win championships, but when it your responsibility to drag it around everywhere, especially with an insane schedule, oh my god. That (ECW) title would hardly fit in an overhead bag, and you always had to keep it with you. It was so big, like the main plate was like the front of a car. I did have fun being the champion. I feel like because the brand wasn’t as highlighted as Raw or SmackDown, I felt my run as ECW Champion was underrated.”

On working with Justin Gabriel: “One of the funniest moments people bring up a lot is when I was an NXT mentor to Justin Gabriel. I always do my V1 entrance where I step up on the middle rope. We were overseas on this particular occasion, and he decide to jump on the bottom rope right when my foot was there. It actually sent me ass over tea kettle. I landed on my feet and I just remember thinking, what was that? People cut out the part where I didn’t land on my feet, which makes it funnier.”