Matt Hardy Thinks Hardys vs. Team 3D At TNA Bound For Glory Will Exceed Expectations

Matt Hardy believes fans will get better than they expect at TNA Bound For Glory when the Hardys take on Team 3D. It was revealed at Slammiversary that Bully Ray and D-Von will challenge The Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at the October event, and Matt weighed in on the matter in an appearance on the Battleground podcast.

“I’ll be honest,” Matt began (h/t to Fightful). “Bubba has still been actively competing a little bit, D’Von has not in a little while, I know he’s had some health issues. I had no idea where he stood, if he could get back in the ring, if he would be okay to be cleared. According to Bubba and those guys, he is. I think I almost came to the conclusion that it wasn’t gonna happen, just because D’Von wasn’t healthy enough, but now that it is, it’s really cool and I want to make it as special as possible.”

He continued, “I feel like this match, we want to celebrate the legacy of everything we’ve done for all of these decades, especially looking back at that one night — the night that we had the tag team tables match at Madison Square Garden in January 2000. We did a type of match that nobody had ever seen in WWE, it was a car crash. We’re probably not going to go that all out again, but we are going to surprise a lot of people. I think we’re going to exceed expectations and I think it’s going to be a very smart match we put together. I think it’s going to be excellent.”

TNA Bound For Glory takes place on October 12th.