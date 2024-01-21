Matt Hardy Thinks Jinder Mahal Is an Excellent Heel

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed Jinder Mahal getting the spotlight this month in WWE with a TV feud with Seth Rollins, culminating in a title match last week on Monday Night Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on Jinder Mahal: “I like Jinder as a person and I also liked him as a performer, too. I thought he was an excellent heel. I thought he was good. I thought he really had the ability to piss people off in the most authentic way possible… I am not a Jinder hinderer.”

On why he’s not big on wins and losses: “I thought he was getting steam as a heel. I’m not huge on the win/loss thing. I feel like wrestling is more about the story than the actual athlete’s records. That’s me though. I know not everybody’s like that. It is important to win, there’s times that people should win because they’re in a scenario and they’re in a story where it’s time for them to win and the blowoff to happen. But even when that happened, I do remember hearing his reaction at some of the events and he was very booed and people wanted to see him get beat up. So I get why they tried it…. I didn’t have an issue with it.”

Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal on the January 15 edition of Monday Night Raw to retain the World Heavyweight Title. Mahal recently became a trending topic on social media due to recent comments by Hardy’s boss, Tony Khan.