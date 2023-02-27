wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Thinks Kenny Omega Will Beat MJF For AEW World Title
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy said that he thinks Kenny Omega will be the one to eventually beat MJF for the AEW World title.
He said: “If I had to guess, I would say Kenny Omega.”
Hardy added that he doesn’t think MJF’s title reign will be used to create a younger star, but instead to elevate MJF.
MJF is set to defend the AEW World title against Bryan Danielson at Revolution on Sunday, March 5 in a 60-minute Iron Man match.
