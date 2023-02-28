– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed Sami Zayn’s loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber and why he thinks it doesn’t hurt Sami Zayn in the long run. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on Zayn losing at Elimination Chamber: “I don’t think it was controversial at all. I thought it was pro wrestling at its absolute best. I thought it was done so well. I thought Sami Zayn having the match that he had against Roman … in losing, it still elevated Sami Zayn.”

Hardy on how Cody Rhodes winning the title at WrestleMania is still the right way to go: “You have to always remember the bigger picture and the greater good and greater good is like, doing a title change at WrestleMania. I think the call to go with, to go with Cody and let him be the guy to defeat Roman I think that’s the way to go. I think it’s the right move and I don’t think it hurts Sami one bit.”