– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the career of former ECW and ROH World Champion Jerry Lynn and believing Lynn in his prime would be one of the most over guys in the world if he was wrestling today. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on how wrestling has changed: “I think in this day and age [wrestlers who aren’t known for their promos can succeed without managers] because wrestling has changed so much. I feel like back in the day, it was much more important to have a personality, and you had to really care emotionally about the performer. That was the character, in general. You had to kind of care about that person to really be invested in them. I think now the wrestling fans have just changed a lot; where if someone can go out and they can do a kick-ass match. They have a ‘high work rate,’ you know, if those guys can come out and put on a fiver or five-star match, as all these young kids talk about, I think people are excited and seeing them.”

On how Lynn would have gotten over in WWE if he was in his prime today: “I think in this day and age, if you would have taken Jerry Lynn from WWE, who Jerry Lynn is actually a very funny guy and he’s very enjoyable got a great personality, but [Vince McMahon], I don’t think Vince saw a lot of personality in him. Vince was like, ‘Oh, there’s really not much I can do with him.’ So he didn’t do much with him,” said Hardy. “If you had Jerry Lynn in his prime in the 2023 wrestling talent pool, it would be very different. Jerry Lynn would be one of the most over guys on the entire show, and there’s a few other guys I can think about that would kind of fall in that category.”

Jerry Lynn currently works in AEW as a coach and agent.