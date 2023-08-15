wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Thinks Shelton Benjamin Would be a Huge Star If His Career Was Starting Now
August 15, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed the career of WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin. He said the following on Benjamin (via Fightful):
“I mean yeah, he had a good run but if he would have came later, if he would have came now where you aren’t necessarily pegged into being a guy that might not the best promo or the best character or the best personality, just nowadays people can be just based purely on their athletic skill and what they can do in the ring and I think Shelton, he’d be a huge star right now, especially if he was just starting out.”
Shelton Benjamin is still currently signed to WWE. Benjamin defeated Matt Hardy to win the WWE US Title at The Great American Bash 2008.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray On Tony Khan’s Booking Style, Why It’s a Double-Edged Sword
- Tony Khan Has No Comment on CM Punk & Hangman Page, Is Glad People Are Interested In AEW
- Latest On CM Punk & Ryan Nemeth Confrontation, Details On Other Talents Sent Home
- Arn Anderson Praises Barry Windham, Recalls His WCW World Title Win