– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed the career of WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin. He said the following on Benjamin (via Fightful):

“I mean yeah, he had a good run but if he would have came later, if he would have came now where you aren’t necessarily pegged into being a guy that might not the best promo or the best character or the best personality, just nowadays people can be just based purely on their athletic skill and what they can do in the ring and I think Shelton, he’d be a huge star right now, especially if he was just starting out.”

Shelton Benjamin is still currently signed to WWE. Benjamin defeated Matt Hardy to win the WWE US Title at The Great American Bash 2008.