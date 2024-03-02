– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed this weekend’s AEW World Title match at Revolution, saying that it’s time to pull the trigger on Swerve Strickland and have him win the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on now being the time to pull the trigger on Swerve Strickland: “I’m gonna have to say, I think it’s time to pull the trigger on Swerve. That is what I would say. Is that what’s gonna happen? I don’t know. There’s no spoilers, I don’t know. I am not in the loop. I haven’t been around TV, I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t want to know. I would rather be genuinely surprised. As I said before, I think it’s Swerve. I just think it’s the right time. I think if they’re gonna pull the trigger on Swerve, I think now’s the time to do it.”

Hardy on Hangman Page potentially screwing over Strickland: “That’s sensible and logical, I could see that as well. I could also see a scenario where he could also, the roles would be reversed, as opposed to him screwing Swerve, him somehow trying to screw him and somehow costing him the match, and it ended up with Swerve wins, and it drives Hangman nuts, and you still get that one-on-one of Hangman versus Swerve for the title. I could see that happening too. There’s a couple ways it could go. One thing I do just want to point out, when you have guys that you can tell organically get hot, and the crowd is really behind them and they dig them, and it’s a special moment, here you have even a even more special moment with Swerve. There has not been a black world heavyweight champion [in AEW], so that is a special moment in itself, and this is gonna be a huge show. There’s so much interest in the show because of Sting and Sting’s last match. You’re gonna have a ton of eyeballs on this. If you want to make Swerve, this is the fucking place to make him. If you want to make Swerve, if you are trying to make him a legitimate guy, this is the place to make him. This is the most eyeballs that have been on any show in the last few months. I think this is the time to pull the trigger.”

Swerve Strickland challenges champion Samoa Joe and former champion Hangman Page at tomorrow’s AEW Revolution event. The show is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.