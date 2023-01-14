– Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy expressed his belief that Vince McMahon will have an influence over the WWE creative product, despite Triple H stating otherwise at a talent meeting this week before SmackDown. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won’t be able to control himself like that. I think if Vince comes back, I think it kind of continues as it is and then you see a little more influence from Vince … then it might get back to the point where he’s going, ‘Dammit, this is my show and nobody’s better at doing this than me.'”