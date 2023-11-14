Matt Hardy Thinks WWE NXT Moving to The CW Is Very Interesting

– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the recent announcement that the weekly NXT TV show for WWE will be moving to The CW network in Fall 2024, when it was previously rumored that NWA had a TV deal with The CW in the works. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on WWE NXT landing a TV deal with The CW following the reports it would be NWA: “I know it had been floated out there that [CW] was a possible Landing point for the NWA. There had been several people that had told me the last two or three weeks who were in the wrestling business, ‘Oh, yeah, NWA, they have some sort of deal worked out and they’re going to end up on the CW.’ They didn’t know when, they didn’t know what kind of time slot, or whatever, but for NXT to kind of swoop in and have the CW deal is very interesting.”

On how the wrestling TV landscape might change: “It’s really going to be interesting just to see how the landscape changes from a television perspective because those television rights are the biggest monies that any company make. I know WWE, they’re going to go all out to make all the money they can and I know AEW is looking to get a raise whenever they renew their television rights wherever they end up at. So yeah, it’s going to be really interesting to see how that affects the entire professional wrestling television landscape.”