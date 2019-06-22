wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy’s Third Baby Will Be A Boy, Bonus Clips From Alexa Bliss 365 Special, The 5 Best NXT TV Matches

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Matt Hardy revealed on Twitter that he and his wife Reby’s third baby will also be a boy, joining Maxel and Wolfgang. He wrote:

– WWE has released bonus clips from the Alexa Bliss 365 special that aired on the WWE Network.

– WWE has also posted a new video looking at the top five matches in NXT TV history:

