WWE News: Matt Hardy’s Third Baby Will Be A Boy, Bonus Clips From Alexa Bliss 365 Special, The 5 Best NXT TV Matches
June 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy revealed on Twitter that he and his wife Reby’s third baby will also be a boy, joining Maxel and Wolfgang. He wrote:
The NEW Baby Hardy is a…. BOY!
The #BabyHardyBoyz Trio is coming! pic.twitter.com/EWfXPo9aTc
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2019
– WWE has released bonus clips from the Alexa Bliss 365 special that aired on the WWE Network.
– WWE has also posted a new video looking at the top five matches in NXT TV history:
