Matt Hardy Praises TNA for Signing Mustafa Ali

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the recent live TNA Impact, Mustafa Ali, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the recent live TNA Impact: “The live show was great. It was lovely. You know, they were pretty adamant, they wanted everyone to make sure to stay on their times. And everybody did pretty good with that. The show was on time, ended on time. Everyone was very thoughtful and mindful of everyone else in the show, which is very important when you have a structured show. Because when you’re on live TV, it’s a one-and-done, and you can’t really miss your takes. It’s hard to move that time around a lot in a lot of different cases.

“So, everyone did great. It was a great show. It came off well. I know for about an hour, TNA Impact trended at number one, which was very, very cool. So it was great. It got a lot of good buzz. And it’s cool that a lot of people are buzzing about TNA, right now.”

Matt Hardy on Mustafa Ali signing with TNA: “I think so, yes. He’s a very good, compelling character. He’s always been a great worker. I think now that he’s really tapped into a character that he is filling, and I think he really accelerates in this character that he’s currently doing. So yes, I do like working with him. He’s a good guy, and he’s a hard worker, and he’s good for the team.”

