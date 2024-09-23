Matt Hardy Says TNA Is ‘Very Hot Right Now’, Excited For Bound For Glory

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the state of TNA, what has led to its success, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the state of TNA after a big crowd for Victory Road: “We do take a lot of pride in TNA. TNA is very hot right now. They got a lot of buzz, and they’re looking to build momentum. We have Spartanburg coming up this weekend, where we’re doing four weeks of TNA Impact tapings. It is the final weeks before we go to Bound for Glory. And very soon, you’re going to hear the match announcement we have for Bound for Glory. We’re very excited about that. We think it’s going to be a really, really big deal. So it’s going to be very cool.”

On TNA being helped by the crossover with WWE and Joe Hendry’s success: “But at the end of the day, what we’ve been doing and the fact that TNA has this momentum, has obviously been helped by Joe Henry being incredibly over, super popular. He’s like a viral pro wrestling figure right now. We’re doing the exchange with NXT-slash-WWE, and that’s been going great as well. But just to have Hardys in the mix and having them doing really, really good things there, big things. And, like, we’re working with Tommy Dreamer from a booking perspective more than anybody else. And I feel like he really knows us, he gets us, he understands us. He gets the dichotomy between myself and Jeff. He knows how I speak and how I would — what I would say in a promo, he knows what Jeff would say in a promo, and just how Jeff is. And I think that really helps us a lot, too. So everything’s been real good.”

