Matt Hardy to Give Update on WWE Status At Midnight
Matt Hardy’s much-discussed WWE contract status will be revealed in a couple of hours, according to Hardy himself. Hardy has been the subject of several reports and rumors as of late, as his contract was set to expire today and he had not yet signed a new one according to the reports.
Hardy has been playing up the reports with hisa various videos, teasing the return of his Broken Brilliance character but not making it clear whether this would be a return in or out of WWE (or just on his YouTube channel). That looks to end as of tonight, as he noted on Twitter he will give an update on his contract status and reveal when the series finale of his #FreeTheDELETE YouTube series starts:
At midnight, a BRAND NEW #ThoughtsFromTheThrone will premiere & I’ll update everyone on my official WWE contract status, as well as reveal when the series finale of #FreeTheDELETE starts this week.
12:00 A.M. 3/2/20 on https://t.co/822EmLZ8XZ
— The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2020
