Matt Hardy on Tony Khan Giving Him the Green Light to Turn Private Party Heel in Impact Wrestling

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed working with the team of Private Party in AEW and more. Hardy discussed getting the green light from Tony Khan to turn Private Party heel during the team’s run in Impact Wrestling as part of the AEW and Impact crossover last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On Tony Khan giving him the green light to turn Private Party heel: “I’ll tell you this, as far as turning Private Party heel, whenever we went to IMPACT and did those tapings and their television which led to one of their bigger shows, like one of their bigger IMPACT app, IMPACT+ shows, whatever. Tony, there is when he said like,’ I think these guys can be heels.’ He said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah, man, let’s do this.’ That’s where he openly gave me the green light to turn them heel.”

On the heel turn happening at the Impact TV tapings: “He was committed to it. Just some of the work that they did. They were a little more aggressive. I know we had a lot of momentum, too, at that time showing up on IMPACT and then they turned heel while those IMPACT tapings were airing. It was really cool and there was a lot of momentum behind us together as a unit.”