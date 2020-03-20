Matt Hardy Touts YouTube Views For His AEW Debut

Matt Hardy is feeling the heat (the good kind) of his AEW Dynamite debut, touting the final segment’s YouTube success. Hardy, who debuted at the end of the show as an ally of the Elite for their war against the Inner Circle, noted that the YouTube view count of the segment is “well over 1,000,000 views in just a matter of hours.”

As of this writing, the video has 1,471,780 views.

The finale of last night’s #AEWDynamite has well over 1,000,000 views in just a matter of hours – WONDERFUL! https://t.co/BPqo6zehkW — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020