wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Says He Hasn’t Trademarked ‘Twist of Fate’
March 14, 2020 | Posted by
– After a fan asked on Twitter why Matt Hardy confirmed “Twist of Fate,” Matt replied and said that he hasn’t and that WWE and Jeff Hardy are free to use it:
“I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use “Twist of Fate.” The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy.”
I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use "Twist of Fate." The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy. https://t.co/L0xp5QyjpU
— The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ on WrestleMania 36 if WWE and Vince McMahon Don’t Make a Decision Soon
- CM Punk Jokes About ‘CM Punk Chants’ at Empty WWE PC Shows, Comments on WWE Backstage Halting Production
- Tony Khan on How Proud He Is that AEW Pays Talent Well, Says It’s Insane How Little Other Promotions Pay, Says People Thought He’s Nuts For Paying Talent So Much
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental