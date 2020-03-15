Matt Hardy Says He Hasn’t Trademarked ‘Twist of Fate’

– After a fan asked on Twitter why Matt Hardy confirmed “Twist of Fate,” Matt replied and said that he hasn’t and that WWE and Jeff Hardy are free to use it:

“I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use “Twist of Fate.” The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy.”