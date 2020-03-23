Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy discussed how he thinks he would have been given creative freedom in WWE if Triple H was solely in power, and also revealed one idea he felt was great that he pitched to WWE that they didn’t do and never responded to. Highlights are below.

On speaking to Triple H days after his WWE contract expired: “Days after I left, I talked to Triple H and he was trying to give me, he was cool, and I feel like, if Triple H would have been the guy that was solely in power, I would have probably had a much better opportunity of kind of getting to do what I wanted creatively, but it is what it is.”

On an idea he felt was great that he pitched to WWE that they didn’t do and never responded to: “One that I thought was great, I pitched an idea to be off TV for awhile, and then start broadcast vignettes from the Hardy Compound as Broken Matt, and you don’t know what’s happened, I had a backstory to get there, but I just said, ‘I want a meeting with the authority, with Vince or Triple H or whatever,’ and this was after they came out in the end of 2018, I think, and they said we’re going to listen to the fans, we’re going to give them what they want, we haven’t been listening to you, we’re going to change our ways, whatever, and I want to speak with these guys, and they won’t meet with me. And I start showing up and I attack people backstage, or production assistants, or whatever they may be, and eventually I get a meeting with Vince or Triple H or someone in the authority, in the ring, ‘What do you want?! You want to get fired? Do you want us to release you?! What do you want?! Why are you out here?!’ And I go, ‘No, I don’t want any of those things, I want to save this show, because this is my home, and I love it here, and you guys said in December of 2018 that you were gonna start listening to the fans and I don’t think you have, and I want to, and what I pitch is, give me 10-15 minutes of the show, and I’m going to call it the Broken Block,’ I said, and my idea was, give me underutilized guys like Chad Gable, and Ali, and Apollo, guys that aren’t being utilized at all, let me put them on that show, let them do badass things, let me put some vignettes from the Hardy Compound and House Hardy and just give me 10 to 15 minutes and I’ll call it the Broken Block, every show, and see how it does.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.