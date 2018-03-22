WWE News: Matt Hardy Tweets To Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley, Asuka Not Advertised For Next Two Smackdowns, WWE Files New Trademarks

– Matt Hardy posted tweets to both Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley, after the two gave their reactions to the Ultimate Deletion on RAW.

I’m deleted. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 20, 2018

I could certainly SUBMERGE you into The Lake of Reincarnation, Hogan of Hollywood.. It truly does work WONDERS for DELETED VESSELS. https://t.co/xMEqxyxaYr — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2018

Oh, Brother Francis – The MYSTICAL MAGIC of The #HardyCompound forced you into a state of WONDERFUL WOOLGATHERING.. …which ironically caused you to mistype the correct title of this PROLIFIC PURGING, The #UltimateDELETION! Muchas gracias, mi amigo. https://t.co/Mxytb7ORwR — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

– WWE has filed to register trademarks for Bobby Roode, TJP, Brian Kendrick and Rich Swann.

– Asuka is currently not advertised for the next two Smackdowns before Wrestlemania. She was backstage at Tuesday’s episode but did not appear, as she was set for the Mixed Match Challenge. Since she is in the finals, she will be at the Smackdown taping on April 3.