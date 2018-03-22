 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Tweets To Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley, Asuka Not Advertised For Next Two Smackdowns, WWE Files New Trademarks

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– Matt Hardy posted tweets to both Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley, after the two gave their reactions to the Ultimate Deletion on RAW.

– WWE has filed to register trademarks for Bobby Roode, TJP, Brian Kendrick and Rich Swann.

– Asuka is currently not advertised for the next two Smackdowns before Wrestlemania. She was backstage at Tuesday’s episode but did not appear, as she was set for the Mixed Match Challenge. Since she is in the finals, she will be at the Smackdown taping on April 3.

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading