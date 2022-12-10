Matt Hardy Gives Update on Jeff Hardy, Talks Rivalry With Ethan Page

Matt Hardy recently gave an update on his brother Jeff’s progress on rehab and talked about how his rivalry with Ethan Page could bring out is Broken side. The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy saw the AEW star give an update on Jeff, who has been suspended from AEW since he was arrested for a DUI back in June. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how Jeff has been doing: “He’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward, so that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff, and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

On his rivalry with Ethan Page: “I can say I am not a big fan of Ethan Page. I think he’s an asshole. Very creative guy. I do think he’s an asshole. It’s hard to call him an FI because he’s got a pretty good head on his shoulders, he just uses it for all the wrong things. So yeah, there’s was a point in there where I snapped a little bit. It could have been a flash of Damascus popping out of my mortal vessel. I don’t know. If we continue along this same path, and he keeps punishing and doing things to Private Party that negatively affects their career, then I might end up ‘Broken ‘before it’s all said and done. I promise you, Ethan Page, if we end up going down this avenue, this is going to be something you will regret.”