Matt Hardy Discusses Potentially Doing Updated Hardy Boyz Autobiography

Matt Hardy recently appeared on Under the Ring, and the AEW star discussed a variety of topics, including his podcast and potentially doing an updated Hardy Boyz autobiography after their first was released in 2003. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on his podcast and potentially doing an updated Hardy Boyz autobiography after their first was released in 2003: “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been really fun doing homework and getting notes from Jon and jogging my memory, because there’s so many things that happened that I’ve just forgotten. I feel information overload in the locker room of my mind. There’s so many things we’ve done and we’ve been so blessed to have such longevity. I think one of the coolest things for me is just looking back at those memories and being reminded of some of the amazing things we did and I look at it very fondly. It’s so funny, I think about our autobiography in 2003. Like we really hadn’t lived. At that point. I remember thinking like, ‘What? Were young guys,’ but we’re very popular and they want to produce this book, because they know it was so good, because we’re pretty popular. But like we don’t have amazing stories, our story of making it to WWE was pretty cool and pretty inspirational. Like now, we have both lived such thorough lives and I think you’re going to need a Matt Hardy and a Jeff Hardy biography here in the future, because we both really, really live life to the fullest.”

On transitioning into doing more podcasting once his in-ring career is over: “I tried to be a survivalist in many ways in the industry, and you have to change and evolve as the industry does, as society does as technology does. As one thing I’ve always tried to, you know, take a lot of pride in trying to keep my thumb on the pulse of what’s happening in society and technology. It’s very cool that this opportunity to do the podcast can’t come about. I’ve really been enjoying it thus far. I think it’s something that can really do a great transition into following the end of my in-ring career, whenever that comes to an end.”