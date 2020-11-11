Matt Hardy’s Latest Video Shows What Happened Before and After Elite Deletion

Matt Hardy’s newest video is online, showing us what went down both before and after his Elite Deletion match with Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Learn about the events that happened before and after The Elite Deletion. Matt asks Private Party to watch his back as he fears The Inner Circle will invade The Hardy Compound. Matt learns what happened to Hurricane over the last couple of years and has one final message for Sammy Guevara.”