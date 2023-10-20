Matt Hardy Thinks Vince McMahon Stepping Back From Creative Is Good For WWE

As previously reported, Vince McMahon is said to no longer be involved with WWE creative, which Triple H is in charge of thanks to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. In the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy explained why he considers this a good thing for WWE.

He said: “At the end of the day, I think it’s a positive and a win for WWE. Vince, you can’t deny his contributions to sports entertainment, professional wrestling, and WWE. He is the greatest promoter of all time, that’s going to go on his tombstone as of right now. Times change. It was time to move on and have someone younger, more forward-thinking, someone who has their finger a little more on the pulse of pop culture and wrestling fans. Paul Levesque [Triple H] was the guy to go with. I think it’s a positive thing for WWE.”