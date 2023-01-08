wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Royal Rumble Injury In 2005

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
2005 Royal Rumble Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler recall his experiences with Vince McMahon and the lengths pursued to maintain McMahon’s image (via Wrestling Inc). Hardy shared his memory of the 2005 Royal Rumble show and the response to McMahon’s injuries when attempting to enter the ring. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On watching as McMahon tore both quads trying to get into the ring that night: “I was like ‘What the fuck was that?’ What is going on?… Vince got so furious, so hot, as only Vince McMahon could.”

On how McMahon reacted to the incident of his injury: “They made people leave, so they took Vince out of there. He didn’t want anyone to see him weak, and that’s very much how it was. He wouldn’t let anyone see him for weeks if he couldn’t walk. It was a chaotic situation.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading