wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Royal Rumble Injury In 2005
In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler recall his experiences with Vince McMahon and the lengths pursued to maintain McMahon’s image (via Wrestling Inc). Hardy shared his memory of the 2005 Royal Rumble show and the response to McMahon’s injuries when attempting to enter the ring. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
On watching as McMahon tore both quads trying to get into the ring that night: “I was like ‘What the fuck was that?’ What is going on?… Vince got so furious, so hot, as only Vince McMahon could.”
On how McMahon reacted to the incident of his injury: “They made people leave, so they took Vince out of there. He didn’t want anyone to see him weak, and that’s very much how it was. He wouldn’t let anyone see him for weeks if he couldn’t walk. It was a chaotic situation.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon Not in Attendance
- Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
- More on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE, Which Companies Might Buy WWE
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’