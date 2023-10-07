– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Matt Hardy discussed why Vince McMahon might have been happy that The Rock was being phased out of WWE in the early 2000s, noting that Vince McMahon didn’t want anyone to become bigger than WWE. Hardy stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think Vince didn’t want to consciously try and allow anyone to become bigger than the WWE. He wanted to make the biggest thing about WWE the brand itself. But, man, The Rock really was special. One of my all-time favorite moments in professional wrestling was WrestleMania X8 when he and [Hollywood] Hogan were in the ring, the crowd was going nuts, [and] it was so amazing to see Hogan being given that moment. The crowd was eating out of their hands — it was unreal.”