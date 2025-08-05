Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Bizarre ‘Eat People In Wheelchairs’ Speech

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star shared a detailed and bizarre story about a creative meeting with Vince McMahon, himself, and Edge before their heated match at SummerSlam 2005 where McMahon told them he wanted their match to feel ‘real’ and to feature ‘primal instinct’, going as far as to say that humans deep down want to ‘eat people in wheelchairs’. You can check out some highlights below:

On the meeting: “Yes, the day of SummerSlam. He had an interesting idea of how he wanted this match to go. And we were told, like, ‘Hey, Vince would like you to come into his office, because he wants to go over everything with you guys.’ But also, I think there was, I think his biggest agenda was just to make sure that we were like, both on the same page, and we were cool, and there was not going to be anybody trying to take liberty with anybody else.”

On first telling them to be professional: “So I’ll never forget, we come into his office, and we’re on a couch in his office, right? And he’s sitting across from us, and we’re like, on kind of each end of the couch, and he says, ‘Well, first and foremost, I want to say this. Let me preface it by saying this, like I have rented this building. So this building, it is my property. The ring in there, that is my property. You’re employees of mine, you are my employees. So you are going to do what I’m going to tell you guys both to do, and you’re going to go in there, and nobody’s going to take advantage of anybody, nobody’s going to take liberties, nobody’s going to try and hurt one another. No one’s gonna put in any cheap shots. We’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna be professionals. Do you understand that?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, like, we’re set, we’re good,’ and we’re both kind of nodding our heads. He said, ‘Okay, good, let’s kind of get into it.’

On the bizarre pitch: “He said, ‘Let me tell you how I see this.’ He said, ‘I see this match as not a long match.’ He said, ‘Because I want people to believe this is real. There’s so much reality in this.’ He said, ‘So I would like to make it more of a real fight, almost like a UFC fight. Kind of envision it like a UFC fight. That’s what I want. That’s what I want to see. I don’t want to see like, a ton of like whips, I want to see fighting and it’s real. It’s like a UFC match. So it doesn’t have to go that long.’ He said, ‘You guys get out there, do that. You’re throwing hands. You’re doing this. And Matt, you’re kicking his ass, you know, all over the ring, outside the ring, everything else. And eventually, I think you guys have a spot right where something can happen that seems like a very lucky move for Edge. And then once he, you know, once this lucky move happens, and Matt, you’re bleeding, and while you’re bleeding, all this blood loss is happening, and then eventually the ref is just going to stop it, just because of all the blood loss you’re suffering. And you don’t quit, you don’t die, you don’t quit, you don’t give up. But then that’s how we get out of this one, and then we come back and we have our return matches and whatnot.’ He said, ‘So with all that being said, you guys understand the concept of this match, right?’ Well, yeah, sure, we understand.”

On what he wanted to see: “’This is what I want to see. Have you ever seen animals in the wild? In the wild? Have you ever seen like one animal that gets wounded and the other animal just grows? It grows. It just looks like it gets two or three times the size that it was before. That’s what I want to see. Matt, you’re down there, you’re wounded, and then Adam, you just grow. Because, look, let me, let me tell you a little something.’ He said. ‘This is about primal instinct. Like you might not even buy into this, but, but I want you to know this when us as human beings, it is these, these primal instincts, our primal instincts in our mind, say, if you see someone that is injured or weaker than you, you know you, you, you deep down, you want to finish them, then that is our primal instincts. And that’s what I want to see from you. Adam, you want to finish him.’ He said, ‘This guy’s weak. He’s bleeding. He’s in blood. He’s bleeding out. And now you can take advantage. You can grow and devastate him. You know what? When you see someone weaker than you, even if someone’s in a wheelchair,’ he said, ‘there’s a part of you deep down. It’s your primal instincts. This may sound crazy, but this is psychology. This is human psychology. Primal instincts. You want to just pounce on them. You want to dominate them. You want to eat them.’ And I just noticed Adam and I, we had been sliding closer to the middle of the the couch the whole time, you know, he went to this whole spill, and he just talked about he wanted us, you know, he wanted Adam to blow up, you know, grow and like, devastate me, destroy me. And he went into a reference of saying like, you know, even if you see someone that is handicapped or crippled in a wheelchair, you know, they’re weaker than you. And your primal instinct, if you went full primal mode, is like to dominate that individual, because they’re weaker than you. And that’s what he was comparing to me down there, bleeding and like, I was wounded and I was hurt, and now, like, take advantage of me and dominate me, devastate me, trying to kick the shit out of me, right? And then he said, like, even [have] you ever seen somebody in a wheelchair and like, a primal instinct is to eat them. And that is the wildest line, you know, one of the wildest lines Vince has obviously ever hit with me. He said, some wild ones, too. But by the time, you know, he said that myself and Adam, we were like, side by side, almost like freaked out, because he went into this long rant about primal instincts and about eating people in wheelchairs and eating people that are weak or crippled, or, you know, people that are wounded, and and I was going, Man, I said, and we talked about this later, a couple months later, we said, ‘Do you think he did all that to kind of, like, freak us both out and make sure that we were both on the same page,’ just like Jesus Christ, like, you know, at least we’re not crazy like Vince is. We’re going to go out here and we’re going to be pros doing this. But like, Vince is a maniac. He’s a madman. Like, telling us he’s going to eat people in wheelchairs and whatnot. That was a very, very fond memory to me, from that day and night.”

