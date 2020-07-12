Matt Hardy Voices Concern for Jeff Hardy’s Current WWE Angle Giving His Brother ‘Unneeded Pressure’

– Earlier today, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing storyline with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus on Smackdown, which deals with Jeff Hardy’s past issues with alcohol and drug abuse. At Extreme Rules, Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus in a “Bar Fight.”

After an initial tweet criticizing the Hardy vs. Sheamus feud, Matt Hardy later wrote in response on Twitter, “I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother.” You can view Matt Hardy’s tweet below.