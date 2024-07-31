wrestling / News

Matt Hardy vs. Nick Gage Set For GCW Now And Forever

July 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Nick Gage GCW Now And Forever Image Credit: GCW

Matt Hardy will mix it up with Nick Gage at GCW Now And Forever. GCW announced on Tuesday that Hardy will battle Gage at the August 2nd show, which takes place in Cleveland, Ohio.

The match is Gage’s first since June 14th and is Hardy’s first match in the company.

