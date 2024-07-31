wrestling / News
Matt Hardy vs. Nick Gage Set For GCW Now And Forever
July 30, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Hardy will mix it up with Nick Gage at GCW Now And Forever. GCW announced on Tuesday that Hardy will battle Gage at the August 2nd show, which takes place in Cleveland, Ohio.
The match is Gage’s first since June 14th and is Hardy’s first match in the company.
*BREAKING*
NICK GAGE returns and takes on the debuting MATT HARDY in a first time ever Dream Match THIS FRIDAY in CLEVELAND!
Plus:
Mance v ?
Janela v ?
Effy v Raj
Zilla v Bishop
Maki v JWM
Sidney v Gringo
Matt Cardona
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/iDlR0gq4TP
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 30, 2024