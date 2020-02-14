Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton No Holds Barred Match Announced for Next Week’s Raw

– It looks like rumors of Monday’s Raw being a way to write Matt Hardy off of WWE programming may have jumped the gun. Hardy is officially slated to return next week on Monday’s episode of Raw. WWE announced today that Hardy will face Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred Match on the Feb. 17 edition of Raw. You can check out the full announcement below.

Matt Hardy to battle Randy Orton in No Holds Barred Match

This past Monday on Raw, Randy Orton subjected Matt Hardy to the same brutal Con-Chair-To that sent Edge out of Raw on a stretcher. Now, Hardy is coming for payback.

In the wake of Orton’s heinous attack, the former Raw Tag Team Champion is now slated to battle The Apex Predator in a No Holds Barred Match, placing Orton directly on a collision course with his most recent victim — to say nothing of a Superstar who refuses to take the abuse lying down. After all, Hardy is as much a trailblazer as Edge, and his history is almost completely entwined with that of The Rated-R Superstar. Then again, Randy Orton seems to take a particular delight in destroying legends these days. He’ll be more than happy to do it again.

Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.