wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Wants to Fight Bray Wyatt Over Who Is the Most Intriguing Personality in WWE
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
= Matt Hardy shared a tweet after Raw on the latest Firefly Funhouse segment with Bray Wyatt. Hardy claimed he was ready to fight Bray Wyatt over who is the most interesting and intriguing personality on WWE TV. You can check out that weet below.
“The depth to @WWEBrayWyatt makes him the most interesting & intriguing personality currently on @WWE TV.. And I’m ready to fight over it! #FireFlyFunHouse #TheFIEND.”
The depth to @WWEBrayWyatt makes him the most interesting & intriguing personality currently on @WWE TV.. And I’m ready to fight over it! #FireFlyFunHouse #TheFIEND
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 10, 2019
