Matt Hardy Wants to Fight Bray Wyatt Over Who Is the Most Intriguing Personality in WWE

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt WWE Raw - The Deleters of Worlds

= Matt Hardy shared a tweet after Raw on the latest Firefly Funhouse segment with Bray Wyatt. Hardy claimed he was ready to fight Bray Wyatt over who is the most interesting and intriguing personality on WWE TV. You can check out that weet below.

“The depth to @WWEBrayWyatt makes him the most interesting & intriguing personality currently on @WWE TV.. And I’m ready to fight over it! #FireFlyFunHouse #TheFIEND.”

