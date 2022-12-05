Matt Hardy Wants To Go Out As The Hardy Boys, Talks Current Storyline With Private Party

Matt Hardy still wants to end his in-ring career with Jeff as a team, and he recently talked about that as well as his current storyline with Private Party and The Firm. Matt recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On his goal to end his run as The Hardyz when Jeff returns: “I mean, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boys. That’s kind of how we came in, and I think we would like to go out on that note. And we would like to do everything that we can in AEW together, obviously. It was really interesting for me, once again, very frustrating. Starting in COVID was very frustrating. Once Jeff and I really started to get our feet underneath us as the Hardy Boys, things happened, you know. Which was very frustrating, I was just kind of lost at that time.

“So I ended up doing, you know, kind of pitched a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Party. And that’s currently what we’ve been doing, and we’ve been doing a lot of content that hasn’t necessarily lived on the TV programming all the time. Which has been — it has here and there. The stuff now that, me getting them away from Andrade. And now that Ethan Page has bought their contract and I’m trying to make things right with them and we’re reunited… the Elevation and Dark content, and some of the stuff that’s been online is has been really fun and been really good.”

On Private Party growing as a team: “Private Party, once again, I feel like they’re growing a lot, and they’re going to get a lot of good out of this too. And that’s that’s been one of my biggest objectives since day one. I mean, I wanted to give back to younger talent and do everything that I can to help develop them and build them. And I’m super proud of how far these guys have came since I first met them.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.