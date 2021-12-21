Matt Hardy Wants the Hardy Boys to Reform and Face Sting and Darby Allin

– In a recent interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy discussed Sting’s run in AEW and talked about wanting The Hardy Boys to reunite in AEW to face Sting and Darby Allin. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Matt Hardy on Sting in AEW: “I’m a big fan of Sting’s AEW run and everything he’s done so far. Sting is just an ultimate legend. He’s almost a generation ahead of myself, and Chris Jericho, and Christian, and those guys. So for Sting to end his career on this extremely high note, being used to the best of his ability, I’m very happy he got that role because Sting is the best guy ever. He really is the best. You hear that about people all the time, ‘he’s such a great human being, a great guy.’ So I’m so happy to have Sting in the role he’s currently in in AEW. I think he’s helped Darby Allin out so much, and they’ve both helped one another out. Darby’s youthful enthusiasm helped Sting out as well. And I love them together as a team and I think it’s a lot of fun. It’s something that has a lot of legs underneath it, in my opinion. I don’t know, if one day, sometime in the future, the Hardy Boys ever reform in AEW, I would love to do the Hardy Boys vs. Darby Allin and Sting.”

On there being a place in the industry for wrestling legends: “I think there is a place in the industry for legends like that. Not only do their fanbases enjoy seeing them, but they can also give so much knowledge to a younger team. As much as myself working with Private Party or working with Butcher and Blade, giving them tips to help them improve their game. Someone like Angelico, someone like Jora (Johl), who’s joined (the Hardy Family Office) as well. There’s a lot I can do to help pass down information and knowledge to them while being associated with them. The same thing goes for Christian Cage, or a Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson. Those guys are amazing. I think fans enjoy seeing them there, and it’s just finding the correct role for them and utilizing them the right way. The most important thing that I can’t put Tony Khan over enough about is he really does put legends in roles that utilize them like legends they are. That is a great thing because if you look at our competitor WWE, that doesn’t always happen.”

On his plans after his in-ring career is over: “Yeah. Whenever I finish my in-ring career, which obviously I have a lot fewer years left than I do behind me, but I would definitely see myself being a producer or someone involved in the creative process. At the end of the day, pro wrestling is my passion. I want to wrestle in the ring as long as I can, as long as my body can physically let me. But once that’s said and done, I can still be involved and I can still contribute by being a producer. You’re still able to live out your passion to some degree.”