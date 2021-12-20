Matt Hardy Wants To Be A Producer When His In-Ring Career Is Over

In an interview with Essentially Sports (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about his desire to be a producer when he is finished with his in-ring career.

He said: “Whenever I finish my in-ring career, which obviously, I have a lot less years left than I do behind me, but I would definitely see myself being a producer or someone involved in the creative process. At the end of the day, pro wrestling is my passion. I want to wrestle in the ring as long as I can, as long as my body will physically let me. Once that is said and done, I can still be involved and contribute by being a producer and you’re still able to live out your passion to some degree.“