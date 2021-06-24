Matt Hardy Wants To End Career In AEW Teaming With His Brother

In a stream on Twitch posted to Youtube, Matt Hardy said that he would like to end his wrestling career teaming with his brother Jeff in AEW. Here are highlights (via Wrestling Inc):

On returning to WWE at Wrestlemania 33: “It was really overwhelming. There was so much adrenaline flowing through my body, this thing had been kept a really good secret, we didn’t show up until a match before our show at the venue and then they snuck us onto a bus outside, we had a few minutes there. Right before we made our entrance they rushed us into the building with pink hoodies on and we were running up the stairs, a couple people saw us along the way and said ‘Oh my god, it’s the Hardyz!’ Running up these stairs, getting up to Gorilla [position] which was up three flights of stairs and were getting ready to walk out in front of this massive crowd. I haven’t seen the venue, I haven’t seen the crowd. I have no idea what it looks like really. Typically, when you’re a WWE wrestler or at an AEW show, whatever it may be, you’re there all throughout the day preparing. Typically when the crowd comes in you peek out the curtain, you look at the monitor, everybody does that and you know what the crowd/venue looks like so you have an idea. We had no idea. We had run up all these stairs, adrenaline pumping like crazy, Jeff’s super nervous I remember. It was our first time back seeing Vince in person and seeing Michael Hayes and Shawn Micheals, saying hello very quickly and then within a few seconds, bam, our music hits. Whenever we walk through that curtain and you see this sea of humanity. I’m getting goosebumps talking right now, it feels like a dream even in my mind.”

On how he wants to end his career: “The gimmick I would like to end my career on, and I’m pretty confident in saying this, I would like to finish my career teaming with my brother as the Hardy Boyz. Real life Matt and real life Jeff just doing our thing. That is, I feel like, a beautiful way to tie up a career. It’s probably going to be 30 years for both of us, probably over 30 years when it’s all said and done. To go out the way you came in, that’s super cool. I would like to finish my career with Jeff Hardy, my brother, as a team. To correct the record, I would love to have Jeff Hardy come to AEW just so we could team together and there’s a lot of great teams there. A proper Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks feud would be amazing.”