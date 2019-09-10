Matt Hardy Wants to Finish Out His WWE Career in Broken Gimmick, Talks MSG Memories

– Matt Hardy appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast and discussed his future in WWE, his favorite Madison Square Garden memories and more. Hardy called into the show and said that he’s looking to get back to work, and that he would like to finish his WWE run in his “Broken” persona. Highlights from the podcast are below:

On his future in the ring: “I feel good. Matt Hardy’s gonna get to work and kick some ass. I am just waiting. I’m not a player that wants to sit on the bench, and I don’t want to be on the bench. I have a, you know, I have a few years left to do this and I want to be a contributor, and I want to do something important, and I want to try and entertain people and make money. That’s what I want to do.”

On his favorite Madison Square Garden memories: “I had a lot of cool memories at the Garden. One was when tag team wrestling was really hot, you know. The work that myself, my brother, Edge and Christian, the Dudleys, everybody put in. There was time we main evented MSG, which was a very cool memory for me. We had a four-way tag. If I’m not mistaken, I think the four teams were The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, the Dudleys, and The Acolytes. Too Cool may have been in it too, but it was a four-way, and we main evented in Madison Square Garden, which was very. Probably my biggest memory that stands out to me about Madison Square Garden is Royal Rumble 2000 and that Tables Match. Just because that was a big match for us, and that was match that kind of like, after that happened on top of the Ladder Match, it was kind of like the beginning and the catalyst for the TLC matches.”

On if there’s anything left for him to do in WWE: “I don’t think there’s really one more thing. I mean, maybe, one thing I would like to do, I would like to finish out my run with WWE as ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy. I mean, I think there’s still a lot of money in ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy. I think it’s different; it’s very 2019. I think a great example right now is the Firefly Funhouse with Bray. I love it. I think he is really extremely intelligent, creative, ‘think outside the box’ type guy. That’s why we became such great friends whenever we teamed. I think he’s brilliant, and a lot of the world thinks he does. And just what he’s doing right now is truly masterful. And for the die-hard audience, he’s really dialed in on them. And now there’s such a good separation between like, entertaining Firefly Funhouse Bray and the Fiend Bray. He knows how to do the duality of the two. I am very intrigued and also super-entertained by the duality he has between the two personas.”

