Matt Hardy Was Pitched to Delete TNA At the End of Tag Team Apocalypto

Matt Hardy’s Broken matches got their start in TNA, but they nearly put a storyline end to the brand according to Impact’s digital producer. Garrett Kidney posted to Twitter in response to a video celebrating the 2016 Tag Team Apocalypto match, noting that an idea was pitched for the match to end with Broken Matt deleting all of TNA.

Hardy himself responded to the tweet to confirm that the pitch was real. Tag Team Apocalypto took place at Total Nonstop Deletion and saw Broken Matt and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) win, last defeating Abyss and Crazzy Steve. TNA would be deleted in a fashion several months later when it was bought by Anthem and renamed to Impact Wrestling.