wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Was Pitched to Delete TNA At the End of Tag Team Apocalypto
December 15, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy’s Broken matches got their start in TNA, but they nearly put a storyline end to the brand according to Impact’s digital producer. Garrett Kidney posted to Twitter in response to a video celebrating the 2016 Tag Team Apocalypto match, noting that an idea was pitched for the match to end with Broken Matt deleting all of TNA.
Hardy himself responded to the tweet to confirm that the pitch was real. Tag Team Apocalypto took place at Total Nonstop Deletion and saw Broken Matt and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) win, last defeating Abyss and Crazzy Steve. TNA would be deleted in a fashion several months later when it was bought by Anthem and renamed to Impact Wrestling.
This is true.
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Darby Allin Says He Agrees With Jim Ross on Overuse of Diving Into Big Group in Wrestling
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Holiday Broadcasting Plans for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT
- Ethan Page On Managing to Lose 50 Pounds During the Pandemic, Being an Inspiration To Others
- Paul Heyman On Working With CM Punk, Being Pitched the Idea By Vince McMahon, His and Punk’s Reaction