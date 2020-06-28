Matt Hardy: ‘Wearing a Mask Is Just the Right Thing To Do’

– About a week ago, Matt Hardy released a video as Broken Matt Hardy, instructing people to wear a protective face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hardy released another video over the weekend, out of character, explaining why it’s important for people to wear a mask in public.

You can check out that video Hardy released below. He stated the following on wearing a mask:

“I have a father that is 86 years old and in poor health. So, if I would get the virus and give it to him, that’s a death sentence for him. Wearing a mask is not only to protect you, but to protect other people, too. We have to be accountable, we have to be responsible, we have to do our individual parts in the greater good to try and help slow down this pandemic. That is the whole point here. Wearing a mask is just the right thing to do. It’s being responsible, it’s giving a **** about other people out there. And if you think wearing a mask makes you weak or afraid — it doesn’t. Wearing a mask makes you unselfish. It makes you intelligent. So, America, get your **** together. Wear a mask. Utilize social distancing. Use common sense. People think you have to wear a mask 24 hours of the day. That’s not the case. If you go to the grocery store, wear your mask, what? 15 minutes. You go to the gas station, 5 minutes? Wear a mask. If you’re in a public place around a large gathering of people, wear a mask. It’s not only protection for you, but also protection for them. Be concerned about the greater good. Be concerned about your fellow Americans, and let’s start doing everything that we can do in our power for the greater good. Let’s try and slow down this pandemic, let’s try and snuff this thing out, so we can get back to our normal life. That’s what I want to do. And wearing a mask isn’t you being afraid or weak or a victim. It’s about you doing y our part of the greater good. Wear a mask.”

As previously noted, MLW pro wrestler Low Ki posted a statement on his Twitter account explaining why people do not have a right to tell him to wear a mask. He wrote, “You have zero right to tell me that I must wear a mask, take a vaccine, or ‘social distance’ from others who also choose no to do these things.”