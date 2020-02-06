wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Welcomes Killer Kross To WWE, New Mineral Wash Shirts, Highlights From The Bump

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Killer Kross

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy welcomed Killer Kross to the WWE after he signed earlier this week.

Hardy wrote: “Best of luck, Man of the Toll.

Kross replied: “Merci Monsieur Hardy. So many feet. So little T I M E to eat.#BROKEN

– WWE Shop is selling new mineral wash t-shirts of Brock Lesnar, the Street Profits, Johnny Gargano, Eddie Guerrero, Rusev, Ricochet, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan.

– Here are highlights from yesterday’s episode of The Bump:

