wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Welcomes Killer Kross To WWE, New Mineral Wash Shirts, Highlights From The Bump
February 6, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy welcomed Killer Kross to the WWE after he signed earlier this week.
Hardy wrote: “Best of luck, Man of the Toll.”
Kross replied: “Merci Monsieur Hardy. So many feet. So little T I M E to eat.#BROKEN”
Best of luck, Man of the Toll. pic.twitter.com/jhJUtDIq1F
— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 6, 2020
Merci Monsieur Hardy. 🙏🏼
So many feet.
So little T I M E to eat.#BROKEN pic.twitter.com/fz4iCWmMRz
— 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) February 6, 2020
– WWE Shop is selling new mineral wash t-shirts of Brock Lesnar, the Street Profits, Johnny Gargano, Eddie Guerrero, Rusev, Ricochet, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan.
– Here are highlights from yesterday’s episode of The Bump:
