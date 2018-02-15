wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Welcomes Mahabali Shera To NXT, Superstars Wish WWE Universe A Happy Chinese New Year, What Did The Rock Cook For Valentine’s Day?
February 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, welcoming former Impact Wrestling talent Mahabali Shera to NXT…
Welcome to the TERRITORY of @WWENXT, @MahabaliShera..
You are a STERLING SOUL & I am DELIGHTED that you have arrived. https://t.co/KxI9xIYlng
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 15, 2018
– WWE extends its wishes for the WWE Universe in China to enjoy a happy and prosperous New Year in the below video…
– The Rock has released the following video on his YouTube channel…