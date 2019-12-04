wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Welcomes Third Son, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Rusev and Others At Nashville Predators Game

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy’s Matt Hardy Woken WWE Raw 120417 Ultimate Deletion

PWInsider is reporting that Matt Hardy and his wife Reby welcomed their third son to the world overnight. The newest baby joins his brothers, Lord Wolfgang and King Maxel, in House Hardy. Wonderful!

As for the child’s name, Matt only tweeted out initials.

– Rusev, Sheamus and Titus O’Neil were all at the Nashville Predators game last night.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Rusev, WWE Backstage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading