wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Welcomes Third Son, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Rusev and Others At Nashville Predators Game
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider is reporting that Matt Hardy and his wife Reby welcomed their third son to the world overnight. The newest baby joins his brothers, Lord Wolfgang and King Maxel, in House Hardy. Wonderful!
As for the child’s name, Matt only tweeted out initials.
BKH
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 4, 2019
– Rusev, Sheamus and Titus O’Neil were all at the Nashville Predators game last night.
.@RusevBUL surprised @TBLightning fan @TitusONeilWWE with his own @PredsNHL jersey, and had a request that he wear it tonight!@WWE | #TBLvsNSH pic.twitter.com/ThnWsRAYw1
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) December 4, 2019
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:
More Trending Stories
- Tommaso Ciampa Explains Why He Would Retire If WWE Told Him He Had to Go To RAW or Smackdown
- Backstage Notes on Scrapped Women of Honor Plans in ROH, Britt Baker Getting Her Dates Cut After Signing With AEW
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Rumor That Dixie Carter Wanted to Bring In Paul Heyman To Run Creative in TNA
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding