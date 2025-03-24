Matt Hardy On What He Liked Most About John Cena’s First Heel Promo

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about John Cena’s heel promo segment from the March 17th episode of WWE Raw and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On John Cena’s heel promo: “I liked it. I think probably what I liked about it the most is the fact that he didn’t change. And the explanation he gave for it is that people are asking, ‘What are we going to get that’s new? What are we going to get that’s new? What’s new? What are we going to get?’ And he’s like, ‘You don’t get anything. You don’t get anything.’ He said, ‘You get this. And keep in mind like, I don’t dress like you. You dress like me.’ And I dug that.

“You know, probably the only thing I would be critical of at all is just maybe, if they would have kind of delved into why he chose to saddle with The Rock like that. That would that have been the the only thing I feel like I would have loved to have heard from him. But I dug it, man, I thought he did a real good job at just being a whiny, bitchy guy who just felt like he’d been wronged. And he came up very unlikeable while doing it, which is, I think, what you need out of John Cena.”

On what he wants to see from Cena and Rhodes heading into WrestleMania: “I mean, I just love the way that John laid it out in such a really whiny way. Where they really rolled out the red carpet for Cody to come out there and be the babyface, and he could be the tough guy. And he sounds legit. And that’s — you know, John Cena is one of those guys, one of the best promos in the game. He is able to go out there and murder people, cut them off at their knees if he wishes to. And they went the complete opposite, where maybe he had this promo which seemed more ‘common’ or ‘boring’ or whatever, a lame excuse you’re saying, ‘You people, you people.’ But it was enough.

“I feel like especially the WWE audience, they look at and they go like, ‘Why is John Cena doing this? Man, we hate you. We loved you Now you’re this and this sucks, and you’re such a whiny little complaining bitch. Why are you doing this?’ And then Cody came out there and looked like a badass. You know, his lines. He walked off like a badass. I mean, when you watch that back you’re like, ‘Wow, this is like the updated top guy face of WWE showing the old guy why he is a badass. Why there’s a new sheriff in town, and it’s Cody Rhodes.’”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.