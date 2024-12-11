Matt Hardy Details When He Found Out About Matt Riddle’s TNA Debut

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Matt Riddle replacing Trey Miguel in TNA Turning Point 2024 match due to travel issues and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Matt Riddle replacing Trey Miguel in TNA Turning Point 2024 match: “Really enjoyed the TNA Turning Point event, which was on Friday night. Just to share a little insight into this too. So we found out as he was traveling to the event earlier that day that Trey Miguel was involved in an accident as he was going. He’s okay, but they wanted to hold him back a little bit. He was alright. He just had travel issues, obviously. That’s kind of what we ended up classifying it as travel issues. And he is okay, but he wasn’t going to wrestle that night because he didn’t get in and whatever else.

“So we found a last-second replacement, and that ended up being Matt Riddle. And we were the fifth match on the show. And the show started at seven o’clock. He was signing at WrestleCade. He didn’t walk in until about 7:20, 7:25. And there were like two matches, and he was going to change and get ready and do his thing. A lot of people were really complimentary of the match the next day. So it was very, very cool that they were able to get him on a very short notice as a replacement. It was also very, very cool that we didn’t have very much time to think about this match or think things through. We just kind of went out there and did it.”

On laying out the match: “We laid out different portions for whatever Matt wants to do there, and then he kind of inserts it. But I mean, it was one of those things coming together real quick. If anybody watched the show, you will notice that it’s a while before I come out at the beginning. The Hardy Boys music starts playing, and it’s a beat. It’s like four or five seconds, and Jeff comes out, and then it’s like four or five more seconds, then I come out. So we actually went back to gorilla. We all went up to gorilla to kind of like, try and have a lock on what we were thinking about doing in the ring.

“And they’re like, ‘Okay, well, here we go. Hardys are getting ready to go.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re ready.’ And like, we’re sitting there, and the music hits, and I go, ‘S**t, my belt is over there because I just came up here to do this.’ So I had to run back and get the belt and run out. And that’s why I came out with the belt on my shoulder. Just so everybody knows, we were all rushing around frantically, right? And we got there, and we’re doing this shit. I don’t have the belt. When got it boom out to the ring, and we got it done, man.”

