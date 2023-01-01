Matt Hardy On Why He Never Won WWE Intercontinental Championship

Matt Hardy never captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship during his run in the company, and he recently weighed in on the matter. Hardy had lengthy singles runs in the company and have a few matches for the title during his time, but he never won it and he was asked about the title on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

“The Intercontinental title had so much amazing WWE/WWF history,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would guess probably just, more than anything like, wrong place, wrong time. I was probably on the opposite brand or, you know, in some different program. I was just never booked in a strong Intercontinental Title program that would have worked [with] a blowoff match with me winning.”