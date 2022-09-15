wrestling / News
Matt Hardy on Why Roman Reigns Topping the PWI 500 Was a ‘Great Call’
– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed Roman Reigns ranking at No. 1 for this year’s PWI 500 list, which he said was a “great call.” As noted, Reigns topped the list for the second time of his career.
Matt Hardy said on Roman Reigns (WrestlingInc.com), “Roman is being booked in a very specific way to look dominant and be a champion like the old days, where he’s had a reign for one or two years now if I’m not mistaken.” Hardy continued, “He’s killing what he’s doing and you can really tell by the booking that the company is behind him fully, and it’s kind of a throwback to the old days, having a completely dominant champion.”
Reigns previously topped the list in 2016. He has held the WWE Universal Championship for 745 days, over two years.
