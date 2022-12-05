Matt Hardy On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Had a Main Event Run in WWE, Says It Would Be Different Today

Shelton Benjamin has been a reliable performer for WWE over the years but he never got a main event push, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on why that’s the case. Hardy discussed Benjamin briefly in the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can check out some highlights below:

On why Benjamin never had a main event push: “I don’t know. I think if you had Shelton Benjamin — a young Shelton Benjamin — come along today, it would change a lot. I think because back then it was, they were looking for larger-than-life personalities, people that really bonded with the crowd. And I feel like they didn’t see that as much in Shelton as they would have liked to. They knew from an athletic perspective, he was just unbelievable. He was unreal. You know, but I feel like in this day and age, if you have someone who’s an amazing athlete and produces these great quality matches, day in and day out, and does every single time they hit the ring? Then they get over in a different way because the fan base is kind of changed for their respect for the in-ring content as well. So I think if Shelton came along today, I think it would be changed, and he would definitely be programmed a lot higher than he was back then.”

On the Hurt Business being a great stable: “Yeah, it was great. And Sheldon on top of that too, is just — Shelton’s a good guy. Very funny guy, good dude.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt5 Hardy with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.