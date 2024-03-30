wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Says Will Ospreay Is A ‘Once In A Generation’ Performer
In the latest episode of his Extreme Life podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy had a lot of praise for AEW’s Will Ospreay, calling him ‘very special’ and a ‘once in a generation’ performer. Ospreay is currently 3-0 in AEW since arriving at Revolution and will face Bryan Danielson at Dynasty on April 21.
Hardy said: “He 100% has the potential [to be a major player]. I mean, he’s an incredible performer in ring. People use that expression of ‘once in a generation performer,’ but he really is. He is very, very special. I also think too, he’s been a good speaker. His mannerism, the way he expresses himself, has been really, really good and he just seems very believable. He seems very likable. I think he is someone that can be a huge deal, and someone that AEW can build around going forward.“
