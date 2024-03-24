Matt Hardy Wishes Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut Had Been Advertised

Matt Hardy enjoyed Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut, though in hindsight he wishes that it had been advertised ahead of time. Just about everyone in the wrestling world had figured that Mone would be debuting at the Big Business episode of Dynamite, but AEW did not explicitly advertise it ahead of time and Hardy talked about that on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“Looking back in hindsight I wish it would have been advertised,” Hardy began (per Wrestling Inc). “And that’s not even looking back in hindsight, I wish it would’ve been advertised before she was even there… It was to mirror Punk’s debut when he showed up at AEW Rampage. And I feel like it would’ve been even more impactful if you would’ve just gone ahead and got it out there, and that would’ve been for the casual fans.”

He added, “I would’ve hammered it home, ‘Mercedes Mone is debuting. Oh, that’s the girl that was Sasha Banks!’ That would be my only criticism… I’m glad she started the show, kicked it off. I would’ve liked to see her used through the show a little more, especially if she was gonna come back at the end. I feel like you make this the Mercedes Mone show.”