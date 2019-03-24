WWE News: Matt Hardy Reveals His Woken Word of the Week, Playlist Showcases The Undertaker’s Undefeated Streak, Canvas 2 Canvas Features AJ Styles Artwork

– Matt Hardy released his latest Woken Word of the Week. You can check out his new video in the player below.

– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video today showcasing The Undertaker’s legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania. The streak was ultimately broken against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video featuring some new AJ Styles artwork. You can check out the new video in the player below.