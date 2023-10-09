Matt Hardy Thinks Working With Adam Copeland Will Help Some AEW Stars

Matt Hardy is looking forward to seeing what working with Adam Copeland will do to benefit some of AEW’s stars. Copeland signed with AEW late last month and debuted at WrestleDream, and Hardy weighed in on how he will allow some of the company’s rising stars to get experience working with different styles of wrestlers.

“The first people that come in my mind are just younger talents that continue seasoning and work with different people with different styles,” Hardy said (per Fightful). “I’d say like Darby Allin, I’d say Sammy Guevara, I would say Jack Perry. I even think MJF would be so into a program with Adam Copeland. I think his creativity would be off the charts when it comes to doing stuff with Adam Copeland. Their promo interactions would be amazing. I think their match would be amazing.”

He continued, “Those younger guys that are AEW originals, I think those guys would benefit the most being in the ring with Adam Copeland.”